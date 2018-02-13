Cooking Up Fun

// by Andy Moser

Jacksonville Moms Blog and Jacksonville Magazine aim to please even the pickiest palates at the Family Foodie Fare on Sunday, February 25, at Engine 15 Downtown. Local restaurants compete for the best adult and kid food pairing. Last year, The Bearded Pig won both the kids’ choice award and the best overall award for their coleslaw and mac n’ cheese-topped sliders, while Good Dough’s doughnuts won the prize for best dessert. The main event is complemented by live music and activities. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids. Children under 2 get in free. 12:30-2:30 PM. 904tix.com