Sum + Substance VIP Art Show Experience

State of the Art

Art is quite prevalent in Jacksonville—murals dress up buildings and highways, artists hang works in neighborhood coffee shops, small galleries dot the map alongside large museums. All of these displays wouldn’t be possible without people who work to promote art, which is what Art Evolution does.

Their latest venture is a VIP experience of Sum + Substance, a show at The Space Gallery in Downtown Jacksonville featuring four artists: Christie Chandler, Dustin Harewood, Hiromi Moneyhun, and Elena Ohlander. While the public opening will be February 16, those who opt to go VIP will get a private viewing February 15 along with the chance to rub elbows with the artists and curator, Aaron Levi Garvey, who will also serve as a special guest speaker.

One attendee will win a piece of art made by all four artists and those who buy the $225 tickets can have $200 go toward the purchase of a piece of their choice. Tickets that don’t include a portion towards art are $75. Proceeds benefit artists. To preserve the intimacy of the event, tickets are limited to 50 participants. 6 PM.