Throwing Their Weight Around

During a modern Highland Games, unusually strong men and women spend the day hurling huge hammers, logs and weights around. But it’s not just some proto-CrossFit championship.

“In 1745, weapons and kilts weren’t allowed by the English. So the Scots would prepare for war by throwing the stone and weights,” says Audie Gibson, president of the Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival (NEFL Games). “The caber toss… there’s different theories on how it started. One is that they would throw it up to lay against a castle wall and then a smaller guy would run up the caber. The other theory is they’d throw it across streams to form bridges.”

From training for armed conflict, eventually friendly competition grew between Scottish clans. The tournaments seen today at events like the NEFL Games at the Clay County Fairgrounds on February 24 are reminders of those gatherings. But it hasn’t gotten easier. Events like the 22- pound hammer throw, 28-pound weight toss and caber toss— where athletes must throw what amounts to a telephone pole—are all challenges for modern athletes who, for the most part, have never had to breach a castle wall.

“We have pro football players, weight lifters, we have novices and guys age 50-55 who are still competing. We have divisions in both male and female,” Gibson says. “I’ve got one friend, she’s a former Army helicopter mechanic. She’s very tall, close to six feet. She competes. Another is also retired Army and a breast cancer survivor. She’s about 5'5".”

Most of the events center on finding out who can throw something heavy the highest or farthest. Those whoparticipated in college track and field might have an advantage there. The caber toss, however, is unique. (Seriously, watch that video.) “It’s a strength exhibition, but it’s not all about strength. It has to hit the ground, fall forward and land at a specific angle. There’s a lot of technique involved,” Gibson says. “The caber is 16 to 22 feet long and weighs from 100 to 180 pounds. You balance it up against your chest, so you’ve only got about two-and-a-half feet against your body. You run forward and toss it. It’ll rotate 180 degrees and you have to get it to land right at 12 o’clock.”

Because most people don’t have 22-foot-long tree trunks and 56- pound weights on hand at home, the festival holds athlete clinics on February 17 for anyone interested in participating. Prior experience isn’t required—just be ready to heave some hefty lumber and iron. And when the big day comes, kilts are mandatory.