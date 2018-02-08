Space Available

// photos by Michelle Calloway

When Kevin Calloway and his wife and business partner Michelle relocated from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, they needed a versatile creative space to house their tech company. An old Riverside warehouse fit the bill—but it needed a little work. Maybe more.

“It was horrible,” Kevin recalls. “We had to remove nine rooms and two false ceilings. In the back, there were trucks that had been there so long, trees were growing up in the engine compartments.”

The 22,000-square-foot building was constructed in the 1940s as either a tobacco or tea warehouse. In early 2017 it became Space 42— part art gallery, part co-working tech environment and, in the future, part coffee shop, joining a growing movement of Jax businesses and artists reclaiming and renovating erstwhile industrial spaces.

The trend took off in the 1990s in cities like New York. It spread to Jacksonville in recent years with the founding of spaces such as CoRK Arts District in Riverside, Phoenix Arts District in Springfield, Aardwolf Brewery in San Marco, the Ice Plant Bar in St. Augustine and more.

“To me, your environment sets the tone for the work that you do. Opening really beautiful spaces attracts people to create and grow and do new things,” Kevin says.

The public can visit Space 42 on February 15, 6 PM, when Brian Greif, executive producer of the film Saving Banksy, gives a lecture coinciding with the arrival of the secretive street artist’s work Haight Street Rat at Downtown’s Main Library.