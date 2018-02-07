Mukti Freedom Gala

Mukti, which means freedom in Bengali, is Rethreaded's primary fundraiser of the year. The event takes place Saturday, March 3, 6:30 PM, at the newly renovated Glass Factory. Over 500 leaders from the Jacksonville community come to enjoy an evening of shopping with Rethreaded’s Pop-up Store, poetry, silent auction, live music, dining and dancing. Proceeds benefit the Survivor Advocate Program, providing survivors with case management, mental health counseling, crisis counseling and weekly classes.