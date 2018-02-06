North Florida Land Trust hosted the Legacy at White Oak, a fundraiser to support the organization's efforts on February 1 at White Oak Conservation. Guests were greeted with a tour of Gilman Hall and enjoyed a signature cocktail provided by Manifest Distilling, beer from Bold City Brewery, hot cocoa, coffee and light snacks. Next, guests received a guided tour of White Oak and its diverse wildlife including giraffes, rhinos, bongos, cheetah cubs and more. A cocktail hour, dinner and awards ceremony followed. The event honored NFLT founder Bill McQuilkin and recognized some of the major donors throughout the years.