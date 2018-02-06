Valentine's Day Dinner at Hobnob

A Culinary Adventure

// photo by Agnes Lopez

This Valentine's Day, celebrate love (or friendship) in the elegant, yet lively atmosphere of Hobnob. Settle into cozy booths beneath glass installations or find yourself at a table surrounded by colorful paintings while Spanish guitarist Goliath strums romantic tunes to set the mood.

The menu features an amuse-bouche for the table and choice of appetizers and mains—with options including roast chicken breast, pan fried salmon and arugula pesto orecchiette. To finish off, there's a trio of desserts to share—a chocolate tart, blood orange brilat savrin cheesecake and a Johnny Apple Seed crumble—plus petit fours to bring home for further enjoyment. Wednesday February 14, 5:30-9 PM. $65 per person.