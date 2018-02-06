Beer Under the Bridge

// by Senée Mobley

Upwards of 5,000 brew buffs turn out to sample more than 150 craft beers, food truck hop and listen to live music along the St. Johns river at the annual Riverside Craft Beer Festival, now in its fifth year.

Grandpa’s Cough Medicine is scheduled to perform, and proceeds benefit Community PedsCare, which provides comfort, care and support to children with life-threatening conditions, and to Riverside Rotary Foundation charitable causes.

Tickets are $40 early bird and $60 VIp, or $50 at the gate. February 24, 4-7 PM. Under the fuller Warren bridge, 715 Riverside Ave.