Art Workshop: Painting with Nontraditional Tools

Tools of the Trade

Eighteen years ago John Beard picked up a brush in his mother’s studio and said “I’m going to paint.” “You don’t know how to paint,” she told him, but he confidently replied, “Well, I’m going to.” His mother didn’t want to give him a canvas, thinking he would simply be wasting it, so she gave him a sheet of paper. Not letting this deter his enthusiasm he began working away, using anything and everything he could get his hands on. Once he finished, she looked at his work and said, “You’re going to paint.”

“It all started when I said I’m going to do it, and that’s what I’m going to teach in this class. You just have to say I’m going to do it and let that inner artist out,” says Beard, now a professional artist, who will be hosting a two-day workshop February 10-11. A main focus of the class will exploring different approaches to painting methods using nontraditional tools.

Beard paints with anything that will get the job done. He notes tools from putty knives to beach toys. “Over the years I’ve developed a knowledge of what it takes to get a certain effect, which is something I will cover in the workshop. I want to share what I know.” Ages 17 and up. $199.