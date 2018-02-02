Front & Center

// by Melody Taylor

A recent National Gardening Association survey reports that more Americans are growing their own food in household gardens than at any point in the last decade, including many who are opting to sow their soil not in concealed backyard gardens, but in the openness of their own front yards.

“The two main reasons [for choosing to plant a front yard garden] are sunlight and in-sight, in-mind,” says Nathan Ballentine, a self-described food garden entrepreneur and owner of Man in Overalls, a Jacksonville-based home gardening maintenance and consulting service. “Most of the time, front yards have better sunlight, while the tree canopy tends to be more developed in backyards.” The health and economic benefits of home gardening are clear, but since rows of cabbage and tomatoes aren’t typical front yard landscaping choices, some Florida cities have enacted laws to regulate the types of plants that homeowners can grow in front of their homes.

A Miami couple was recently ordered to tear out a vegetable garden that they’d maintained in front of their home for 17 years—a decision that was upheld last month by Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeals (and that the couple plans to appeal to the Florida Supreme Court). In Jacksonville, the City’s Planning and Zoning division does not stipulate against front-yard household gardens, but many homeowners’ associations do specify the types of allowable plants for yards within individual communities.

Other options are available for growing veggies if you live in an area that doesn’t allow front yard vegetable gardening.

The Duval County Extension Office of the University of Florida offers beginner gardening resources like hydroponic gardening demonstrations, and manages four Jacksonville-area community gardens through its Urban Gardening Program.

Thanks to a 2016 seed funding grant from The Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida, Jacksonville’s Riverside area is now home to two community-managed micro “farmlettes.” Fleet Farming Riverside program coordinator Melissa Beaudry says she wanted to bring community-based gardening to local neighborhoods.

“A major component to the mission of Fleet Farming is creating a sense of place and doing it sustainably. It’s hyper-local to our neighborhood, so it’s just as much about creating a sense of community as it is about growing vegetables,” she says.

The group welcomes volunteers—even those without prior farming experience—to join its semimonthly gardening “swarm rides.”

“All of the farming activity is done by bicycle. It’s about not using cars and not leaving a big footprint,” Beaudry says. The group rides together to its gardening sites—currently two, both within a three-mile radius. The food grown by the group is distributed locally to restaurants and vendors also within that three-mile radius.

If you do live in an area that allows front yard vegetable gardens and want to attempt your own, Ballentine says it’s a good idea to have your soil tested for heavy metals to ensure its suitability before planting—or to opt for raised beds. In either case, choose an area with access to at least four daily hours of direct, unfiltered sunlight and a water source, and consider your lifestyle and accessibility to the garden.

“Can I see it every day? Will I walk by it? Could I potentially harvest in my socks? That, for me, is an ideal space,” he says. “The garden that you see every day is the garden that you’ll care for, and that will ultimately be more successful.”

Ballentine, a front-yard vegetable farmer since childhood, says that beyond the health and economic benefits, starting a front yard garden can be a great ice breaker to getting to know your neighbors and experiencing a sense of community.

“So much of [front yard gardening] has to do with your relationship with your neighbors, and with the level of aesthetic maintenance you provide your garden,” he says. “There’s an intrigue and a mystery to food-growing crops because it’s not all that common, and I’ve found that people love it. Even if it doesn’t look like a crepe myrtle or something like that, there’s such an elegance to growing your own food.”