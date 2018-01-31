Selfie Cam: Best Restaurants Bash!

The Best Restaurants Bash! features food and drinks from more than two dozen of the city's leading restaurants. Only those establishments named in our January issue are invited to participate, making this the premier fine food tasting happening of the year. The third annual Best Restaurants Bash! was held on January 25, 2018 at the Jessie Ball duPont Center. The event doubled as a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting United Way of Northeast Florida.

At this year's Bash, Jax Mag premiered our new Selfie Booth, a lighted interface which attendees could use to take selfies with their friends, adding filters and props or turning their p hotos into moving gifs. Find the Selfie Booth at upcoming Jax Mag events and other high-profile happenings across Northeast Florida.