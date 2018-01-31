Does your pet have what it takes to be Jax Mag's Pet of the Month? We are seeking nominations from our many pet-loving readers. To nominate your favorite furry friend (or feathered, scaly, whatever), fill out the form at the bottom of this page. Please include at least one photo. Once each month we’ll select a pet to be featured on the website and Facebook. In addition, that lucky pet will get a spot in an upcoming edition of Jacksonville Magazine. And we'll treat the owner to a free one-year subscription to Jax Mag!

Without further ado, we present our latest Pet of the Month…

Jacksonville Magazine’s pet of the month for February is Flora, an eight-month-old Samoyed. Flora loves her tennis ball, can give a high-five and likes to sing. She’s also in training to become a therapy dog. “Flora is the realization of a dream of mine to train and use a dog therapeutically for others, on the platform of the profoundly positive effect that animals have on human mental health,” says her owner Rachel.

