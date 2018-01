// photos by Jackie Berrios

CancerKare Fund hosted its second annual fundraiser, A Night of Wine and Roses, at Nocatee's Crosswater Hall on January 25. Guests were treated to an appearance from three-time breast cancer survivor Donna Deegan, a live auction, eats prepared by chef Tony from Publix Aprons Cooking School, goodies from Claude's Chocolate, wine and cheese from Coastal Wine Market and more. Proceeds from the event benefited The DONNA Foundation.