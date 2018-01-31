Mark your calendars for the inaugural Jacksonville Lantern Parade , an illuminated celebration of creativity, art, children and the St. Johns River.

The Jacksonville Lantern Parade will take place the evening of April 7, 2018. The planned parade route will stretch along the Northbank Riverwalk, extending from the Fuller-Warren Bridge to the Jacksonville Landing.

The glowing display of color will literally shine a light on the heart of Jacksonville and everyone is invited! Participation is free to the public. All we ask is that each participant carry something that GLOWS, TWINKLES, or SHINES. Bring either a homemade creation or a store bought item, we don't mind so long as you participate in the grand illumination. In addition, The Lantern Parade will serve as a fundraiser, a benefit with the goal of raising money to purchase needed art supplies for area schools.

The event's mission is to support Jacksonville area arts education by creating a fund that will purchase much-needed art supplies such as paints, brushes, pastels, paper and other expendable materials on an annual basis. In addition, the fund's charitable initiative includes purchasing more permanent art equipment such as pottery kilns and professional easels, specifically earmarked for the Duval County Public School System.

Workshops

Don't have a lantern and want to create your own unique beacon of light? No need to worry. We've organized a collection of outlets hosting lantern workshops throughout the city for groups big and small. Workshops will be hosted at several Jax locations beginning in January. The cost of each workshop varies and will cover materials and instruction, meaning attendees will be able to create finished works of art of their own. In addition to more traditional lanterns, some workshops may focus on building more unusual items such as twinkling paper hats, glowing parasols or other whimsical items.​

Please be aware that all lanterns made must have battery-operated lights. No live flames are permitted. Also, lanterns must be carried by participants at all times and cannot be released into the air.

To learn more about the Jacksonville Lantern Parade, visit the event's website at jacksonvillelanternparade.com.