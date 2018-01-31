Jacksonville: the interior design capital of the South? According to a recent study, yes! Custom furniture site Joybird found that the River City is second in the nation—behind only Washington, D.C.—when it comes to interior design savviness. Factors including the number of designers per capita, median earnings of designers and access to home furnishing stores were all taken into account. Notably, Jacksonville’s 317 percent growth rate of interior design graduates was the highest jump compared to any other city for 2013-2016.