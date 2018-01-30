// by Katharine Pazder

As early as the sixth century, tea was enjoyed in Chinese culture for its taste and healing qualities. Traditional Chinese tea ceremonies are used at social gatherings, demonstrating gratitude, hospitality and respect. Many people also take part in tea ceremonies to celebrate weddings and the union of two families. A variety of teas can be used for the ceremonies, depending on the occasion.

House of Leaf & Bean organic café on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road holds traditional tea ceremonies every Friday and Sunday. The next event is February 11, 3-4 PM. Be sure to leave your phone at home and bring a clear mind as you enter the device-free Zen room for an hour of traditional Chinese culture. $5.