North Florida Land Trust's 2018 Annual Meeting

North Florida Land Trust hosts its 2018 Annual Meeting featuring Senator Bob Graham. Formerly known as the Legacy Luncheon, the re-brand of this business luncheon is intended to engage and unite supporters, inform them of yearly accomplishments and inspire ongoing support. The event also recognizes major donors, volunteers and outgoing board members. Guests can enjoy the annual tradition, meet NFLT's staff, volunteers and board members and enjoy lunch, conversation and a presentation. $30. February 13, noon. Friday Musicale.