Restaurant Review: Valley Smoke

by Damon Noisette // photos by Agnes Lopez

When you reach Roscoe Boulevard, the tony gated communities of Ponte Vedra fade away into the quiet of Palm Valley. It is there, on the sleepy two-lane road running alongside the enclaves by the Intracoastal Waterway, that a new upscale barbecue concept, Valley Smoke Restaurant, opens its doors.

Valley Smoke is the brainchild of Ben and Liza Groshell, the pair behind the venerable Marker 32, Fish Camps, andSafe Harbor Seafood Restaurants. The 150-seat restaurant welcomed in a crush of diners in late October, and that trend continues today with busy evenings and long waits for guests without reservations.

Constructed from scratch, Valley Smoke has a handsome, modern lodge style that incorporates stone treatments and wideplank wood flooring along with flexible seating in three main dining areas.

Just before the sizable bar is the Bourbon Library, a wall of shelves with a wide selection of unusual and small batch bourbon and Scotch taking the place of books. Buffalo Trace’s reliable Sazerac 6 Year Rye anchors the tasty Sazzy Old Fashioned ($12), though the un-aged Ilegal mezcal in the Oaxacan Old Fashioned ($13) is an amusing twist on the standard.

Executive chef Mike Riska, formerly of the North Beach Fish Camp, calls his menu a modern take on traditional barbecue, but there’s also quite a bit of Southern in there as well. Classics like pimento cheese ($8) and a house-milled cornbread ($6) that comes to the table in a hot skillet pair well with creative preparations of crispy chicken livers ($8) topped with a red pepper jelly and fried shallots. When available, the Valley poutine is a first-rate share plate, with thick fries, cheese curds, and a tender, shredded beef brisket under a drizzle of an Alabama white sauce.

As advertised, Valley Smoke serves up a wildly tender beef brisket ($18), solid pulled pork plate ($15) and St. Louis style ribs ($17), with proper sides like house-made buttermilk white toast, green beans, and poblano creamed corn. Servers will drop off a sixpack of house-made barbecue sauces with the meal, highlighted by exceptional triple mustard and datil pepper sauces. It’s not in the six-pack, but the Alabama white from the poutine can be had by special request.

Steaks are cooked on a wood-fired grill for modest prices; the 14- ounce ribeye ($42) and 12-ounce NY Strip ($38) also come with potatoes or fries. Atlantic salmon ($23), Gulf snapper ($28), and a venison Jagerschnitzel ($26) provide even more variety.

The Hummingbird cake ($8) sits at the top of pastry chef Leni Rose Magsino’s dessert menu for good reason. The Southern classic is similar to carrot cake, though arguments could be made for its being a better dessert, with layers of cream cheese icing to go with the pineapple chunks and spiced pecans.

Room with a view • Outdoor dining is available with a gorgeous view of the Intracoastal waterway. It’s open 11 AM-10 PM daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch available on weekends.

Check out the library • The Bourbon Library has a serious collection of bourbons to sample, including the incredibly rare Pappy Van Winkle 13yr Rye, and the bar has craft beers and wines by the glass.

Plan ahead • Most nights, tables are in short supply. Reservations via OpenTable or by phone are highly recommended and chances are you’ll need to use the complimentary valet.

Valley Smoke Restaurant 11 South Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach • 285.3235 • valleysmoke.com