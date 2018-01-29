Recipe: Smoked Gouda Polenta Cakes with Grilled Portobello and Artichoke-Spinach Cream

by chef Kevin Gaston, Eleven South // photo by Agnes Lopez

Polenta cakes ingredients:

1 c. stone-ground polenta

2 c. water

2 T. unsalted butter

1 c. smoked gouda, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. In a small pot, bring water and butter to a boil.

2. Add polenta and whisk until smooth. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Whisk in the gouda and season to taste.

4. Transfer polenta into a 6”-by-6” greased baking pan. Allow to set in the fridge for one hour.

5. Cut the polenta into four 3”-by-3” squares and set aside.

Artichoke-spinach cream ingredients:

8 oz. jar quartered artichoke hearts

4 oz. cream cheese

4 oz. heavy cream

2 oz. white wine

6 oz. fresh spinach

2 T. unsalted butter

1 oz. fresh garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. In a medium sauce pot, bring butter and garlic to a simmer.

2. Add the artichokes and spinach and simmer, de-glaze with white wine.

3. Add the heavy cream and cream cheese. Simmer and stir until cheese is melted. Season to taste. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Portobello mushrooms ingredients:

4 large portobello mushrooms, stemmed and

gills removed

2 oz. extra-virgin olive oil

1 oz. chopped garlic

1 oz. sliced shallot

1 oz. fresh thyme

Procedure:

1. Mix the garlic, shallot, thyme and oil in a small mixing bowl. Add the mushrooms and

marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Grill (or sauté over medium heat) the mushrooms until tender. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Assembly:

1. Lightly dust the polenta cakes in flour and pan-fry in vegetable oil for a few minutes on each side or until golden brown.

2. Place a few ounces of the artichoke-spinach cream in bowl and place polenta cake in the center.

3. Slice the mushroom and fan over top of the cake. Garnish with fresh chives.

SERVES 4