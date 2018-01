// by Katharine Pazder

The nation’s Oldest City showcases 100 different craftsmen at the inaugural Made in St. Augustine Festival. The one-day market features local vendors selling handcrafted and original jewelry, home décor and furnishings, art, food and drink. In addition to shopping, patrons can enjoy live music and try their hands at gardening, cooking, crafting and honey-making workshops. February 11, 11 AM-6 PM, Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine. Admission $5, kids 5 and under free.