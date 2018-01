Billy Horschel and THE PLAYERS help local charities

On January 16, PGA Tour and THE PLAYERS Championship staff volunteered at Feeding Northeast Florida to sort and package food items to be distributed to hunger-relief organizations across eight counties in Northeast Florida. Among the volunteer crew was four-time PGA Tour winner, 2014 FedEx Cup champ and Florida native Billy Horschel. Horschel and his wife Brittany, who personally have donated more than $100,000 to the cause, have been FNEFL advocates for four years. Horschel and Tour staff spent nearly three hours checking expiration dates, sorting and packaging food at the organization’s enormous warehouse. Volunteers were also able to hear how their work and contributions of food directly affects those in need living in Northeast Florida.