Billy Horschel and THE PLAYERS help local charities

// by Katharine Pazder
On January 16, PGA Tour and THE PLAYERS Championship staff volunteered at Feeding Northeast Florida to sort and package food items to be distributed to hunger-relief organizations across eight counties in Northeast Florida. Among the volunteer crew was four-time PGA Tour winner, 2014 FedEx Cup champ and Florida native Billy Horschel. Horschel and his wife Brittany, who personally have donated more than $100,000 to the cause, have been FNEFL advocates for four years. Horschel and Tour staff spent nearly three hours checking expiration dates, sorting and packaging food at the organization’s enormous warehouse. Volunteers were also able to hear how their work and contributions of food directly affects those in need living in Northeast Florida.
After moving to Jacksonville to escape a life of drugs and alcohol with only $100 to her name, Chantrae Cottingham reached out to Daily Manna Serving Center, a partner agency of FNEFL. “Because of the food I received from Daily Manna, I was able to work, take classes at FSCJ, and ultimately graduate from my program top of my class. You can’t focus on an empty stomach – and thankfully, because of that help, I didn’t have to struggle anymore,” says Cottingham. “I am proof that the generosity of others can save a life.”
To end the event, Horschel and THE PLAYERS staff announced a $500,000 grant to the organization, allowing it to provide 3 million meals for those who are food insecure. “As a resident here in the Jacksonville area, I’m proud of the work THE PLAYERS does for organizations like Feeding Northeast Florida,” says Horschel. To further his commitment to fighting hunger, Horschel pledged to donate $1,000 for every birdie, and $5,000 for every eagle he makes during 2018 PLAYERS Championship.