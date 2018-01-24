Billy Horschel and THE PLAYERS help local charities

After moving to Jacksonville to escape a life of drugs and alcohol with only $100 to her name, Chantrae Cottingham reached out to Daily Manna Serving Center, a partner agency of FNEFL. “Because of the food I received from Daily Manna, I was able to work, take classes at FSCJ, and ultimately graduate from my program top of my class. You can’t focus on an empty stomach – and thankfully, because of that help, I didn’t have to struggle anymore,” says Cottingham. “I am proof that the generosity of others can save a life.”