Cultivate hosts Wildly Arranging, a workshop featuring owner of The Wild Thistle, Sarah Boyce. As a previous intern with a St. Augustine florist, Boyce fell in love with the industry and was encouraged to start her own floral business in November 2017. She has worked with several brides and special events designing one-of-a-kind floral arrangements, just like guests can in this workshop. ​Attendees will learn how to create a Valentine's Day floral arrangement, and how to arrange a centerpiece for the home or as a gift. Tools, an array of florals and refreshments are provided. Seating is limited. $50. February 10, 10 AM. Cultivate.