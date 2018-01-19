Sticky Situation

// by Emily Bailey

While it once lined rooms all across America, wallpaper fell out of favor for a couple of decades. It’s now back in modern patterns—and an easier application process. A temporary peel-and-stick version allows one to change when desired. Stylish palm leaves and classic damask patterns come in sheets that can be put up and taken down in minutes. Sheets start around $40 for two feet by four feet, from companies such as Chasing Paper and Tempaper. “The thing about wallpaper is it’s a way to express yourself. When someone walks into your home they should be able to see who you are. Every detail should speak to you as person and wallpaper is a great way to do that,” says Marne Harvich of Duval Tile.