Off The Wall

// by Emily Bailey

No need to slip on the rubber boots, grab the hose and tramp around the backyard to care for your favorite greenery. Living plant walls are a growing trend that bring gardens indoors in a convenient and space-saving way. Put an herb garden in the kitchen or bring some blooming flowers into the living room to make a statement piece. Think of it as not just a garden, but a work of art that changes color and shape.

The “wall” portion is made up of units that hold dirt and water. They come in different finishes like antique brass, cast iron or wood. “The different styles all just depend on the decoration you're trying to create. It adds a different look to a room,” says Terry Thomas of Proctor Ace Hardware, which sells plant wall units from $20. Their sizes range from about 24 to 36 inches, although DIY versions can be made to fit any wall. Whether buying or building Thomas recommends securing them firmly to studs with L-shaped brackets.