Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professionals Awards

// photos by Denise Williams​

Annually, the Jacksonville Junior Chamber selects and recognizes Jacksonville’s Outstanding Young Professionals based upon several levels of criteria. Young men and women of all fields and endeavors may be nominated as an Outstanding Young Professional of Jacksonville. Nominees are narrowed down to up to three people per award by a panel of judges, followed by two weeks of online voting. The award ceremony was held on January 18, at The Salem Centre on Bonneval Road. Each honoree is awarded a distinguished trophy, a certificate of achievement and a package which includes a bus bench located within the city of Jacksonville dedicated to either the honoree, their cause or organization.