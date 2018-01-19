Jacksonville Lantern Parade Workshops

Do you need a lantern to carry in the Jacksonville Lantern Parade on April 7? We've got you covered with workshops hosted all over the city making all different types of lanterns—paper owls, wire-frame and tin can lanterns and illuminated parasols.
Lantern Parade Workshop: Paper Lantern Owls
January 30, 11:30 AM-1 PM
Jacksonville Public Library
Lantern Parade Workshop: Paper Lantern Crafts
Februrary 10, 12, 13, 24, 27; March 6, 10, 13, 20, 24; April 3; 11:30 AM-1 PM
Jacksonville Public Library
DIY Paper Lantern Workshop
February 12, 10 AM-Noon
Museum of Science and History
Lantern Making
February 24, March 17
Art Center Cooperative, The Jacksonville Landing
Secret Supper Club - Lantern Workshop Edition
February 28, 6-8 PM
Intuition Ale Works
DIY Wire-Frame & Tin-Can Lantern Workshop
March 12, 3-5 PM
Museum of Science and History
Paper Lantern Workshop: Beacons of Light
March 19, Noon-1 PM
Jacksonville Public Library
JAX LANTERN PARADE WORKSHOP: ILLUMINATED PARASOLS
March 22, 6-8 PM
Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens
DIY Up-cycled Lantern Workshop
April 7, Noon-2 PM
Museum of Science and History