Jacksonville Lantern Parade Workshops

Do you need a lantern to carry in the Jacksonville Lantern Parade on April 7? We've got you covered with workshops hosted all over the city making all different types of lanterns—paper owls, wire-frame and tin can lanterns and illuminated parasols.

January 30, 11:30 AM-1 PM

Jacksonville Public Library

Februrary 10, 12, 13, 24, 27; March 6, 10, 13, 20, 24; April 3; 11:30 AM-1 PM

Jacksonville Public Library

February 12, 10 AM-Noon

Museum of Science and History

February 24, March 17

Art Center Cooperative, The Jacksonville Landing

February 28, 6-8 PM

Intuition Ale Works

March 12, 3-5 PM

Museum of Science and History

March 19, Noon-1 PM

Jacksonville Public Library

March 22, 6-8 PM

Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens

April 7, Noon-2 PM

Museum of Science and History