Jacksonville Beach's Blue Jay Listening Room is the new, go-to spot for live musicians and more. Coming up on the Blue Jay stage is the Nashville-based old-time country blues and string band The Howlin' Brothers. Described by AllMusic as an Americana string band, the group incorporates rock, pop, gospel, jazz, R&B, Dixieland, country blues and more into their music mix. The band had been compared to great musicians such as Old Crow Medicine Show.

Seating is first come first serve and all guests must be 18 or older. The show takes place Saturday, January 20, 8 PM and doors open at 7 PM.