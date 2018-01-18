Fit for a King

Before Gregory Young joined the Lion King team, he was in the wardrobe for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater productions and Victor, Victoria. He’s been outfitting performers as costume supervisor for The Lion King on Broadway and on tour for 18 years now, so he knows every seam, zipper and rip in the 350 costumes used in the ambitious and record-smashing show coming to the T-U Center January 31-February 11.

Did you use a lot of real-world, traditional patterns in the costumes? The show was designed by Julie Taymor, and they did research in Africa. A lot of the materials are original imports from Africa. The dashikis are made by a shop in New York.

What’s the biggest challenge with costuming this show? The movement from city to city. The show looks the same on stage but where we have to make changes is where they get into the costumes. When the dancers or singers change costume, they may be upstage or stage right or stage left. I’m usually doing notes a city ahead.

Is putting on the clothes hard for the performers? It’s not your typical pants and shirts. In each city we pick up 16 dressers to help backstage. We lay out the costumes while they’re doing a scene on stage, so we’re always preparing a scene ahead.

There are professional dressers? All the cities have a local union. They’ll either be part of the stagehands’ union or they’ll have their own wardrobe union.

What’s your favorite costume in the show? The jungle dresses and the bird lady dresses. The jungle dresses are in a scene where Simba takes Nala to this lush place. The beginning of the show is just golds and rust colors because it takes place on a savannah, but these ladies have dresses that bloom.