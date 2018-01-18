Avant Garde(n)

After Hurricane Irma, Kevin Miller of Bold City Brewery approached the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens' staff to see if there was anything he could do to help. The brewers and staff got to work to come up with a concept for a beer that would highlight something specific about the Cummer Gardens. The Cummer Oak was the first thing to come to mind, followed by the abundance of roses throughout the gardens. From this, brewer Alex Johnson envisioned a flavor concept and unique recipe created especially for the artistic institution: Avant Gardener. The new brew is a Belgian wheat with hints of rose petal, rose hips and oak chips, and will go on tap beginning February 7 at Bold City’s Downtown Tap Room. A portion of the beer sales will go directly to the museum’s garden reconstruction fund.