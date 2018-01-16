Waste Not, Want Not

// by Lenny Cobb

One in six Americans lack adequate access to healthy foods. Duval County has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the state of Florida, at 20 percent. To address the issue and find solutions, UNF has launched the Center for Nutrition and Food Security, housed in the Brooks College of Health.

Initiatives include an HIV nutrition and food program, delivering nutrition education, counseling and food to HIV centers in Duval County; and the Food Fighters, a student-powered hunger-relief organization which repackages excess food from the Osprey Café on campus. More than 1,400 meals have been provided to clients at the Northeast Florida AIDS Network and the Sulzbacher Center.