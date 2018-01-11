The Bee's Knees

// by Emily Bailey

Raw honey is honey in its most natural state, meaning it contains all the elements that make it a superfood. Creamed honey doesn’t have any dairy, it’s simply been through a process to give it a thicker, more whipped consistency—spreadable, like butter as opposed to syrup. Local beekeeper and honey maker Stubbees creams their honey and whips in fresh fruit during the process to create flavors such as pomegranate and pear. The company also donates a portion of proceeds to the conservation of bees. “The goal is to be the new era of honey. When people buy our products they know the money is going toward preserving bees,” says 23-year-old owner Justin Stubblefield.