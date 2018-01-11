Jax Fundraisers - January 2018

1/25

A Night of Wine and Roses

CancerKare Fund hosts this second annual fundraiser during which attendees can expect a special guest appearance by three-time breast cancer survivor Donna Deegan, a live auction, delish eats, libations and more. Proceeds benefit The DONNA Foundation. $25. 6-9 PM. Crosswater Hall at Nocatee.

1/25

Best Restaurants Bash!

Jacksonville Magazine hosts the premier fine food tasting happening of the year. The event features tasty eats and drinks from more than two dozen of the city's leading restaurants. Only those eateries mentioned in the Top 50 in our January issue are invited. Proceeds benefit United Way of Northeast Florida. $50. 7-9 PM. Jessie Ball duPont Center.

1/27

Bow Tie Bash Gala

The Jacksonville Ultimate League hosts an evening including hors d'oeuvres catered by Black Sheep, cash bar, a “Best Bow Tie” competition, giant jenga, cornhole and a custom photo booth complete with props. Bow ties and handlebar mustaches are strongly encouraged. $29-$45. 7-11 PM. Intuition Ale Works.

1/29

JA Boy$ Topgolf Challenge

Junior Achievement hosts an inaugural event to benefit the JA Boy$ program. Participants build teams of six to compete for best score. Prior to the event, golfers participate in peer-to-peer fundraising to raise the $150 minimum to play. $150. 5:30-8:30 PM. Topgolf.

2/3

Winter Wag with a Swag Doggie Fashion Show

Come let your fur babies wag with swag at this doggy fashion show fundraiser. Guests can see all sorts of pet vendors, food, music, raffles, a doggy photo booth and more. The event is presented by Transforming Lives Outreach with Love, Inc. which serves girls who are homeless, in foster care or underserved communities or have special needs. $5. 12:30-6:30 PM. St. Johns Cathedral, 256 East Church St.

2/9

Coastal Carnivale

Beaches Town Center Agency, a nonprofit created for the betterment of "The Corner" at Beaches Town Center, hosts this annual fundraiser featuring music by The Chris Thomas Band, tasty eats, beer, wine, cocktails, live and silent auctions and more. $100-$150. 7-11 PM. One Ocean Resort & Spa.