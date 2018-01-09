Helpful Hops

// by Emily Bailey

Immediately following Hurricane Irma, many area breweries offered help in the form of free canned drinking water. In the months since, breweries continued lending support to those who were left with lasting devastation. Proceeds for a beer brewed around the state—Tampa, Miami, Jupiter and Jacksonville—benefit hurricane relief efforts of groups such as Feeding Northeast Florida. Here in Jacksonville the beer was brewed at Intuition Ale Works, with Aardwolf, Engine 15 and Southern Swells all pitching in. The collaboration is called Irma IPA and the brewers chose to include four hops that would create the acronym IRMA: Idaho 7, Rakau, Mosaic and Amarillo, all providing a citrusy, fruity flavor with hints of pine. Six-packs and drafts of Irma IPA can be found at the participating breweries… if there’s any left. Who knew charity work could taste so good?