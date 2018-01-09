Join urban farmer, entrepreneur and educator Nathan Ballentine (also known as "Man in Overalls") for a Back to Basics: Growing Food in the Cold workshop Saturday, January 13, 10 AM, at Cultivate. ​Attendees will learn how to protect their gardens when the temperature drops and the days get shorter. Discussion topics include seasonally appropriate crops, easy cold-prep practices, what not to do and more involved season extension solutions, so attendees can keep enjoying growing groceries in spite of freezing temperatures. Tickets are available at 904TIX.com.