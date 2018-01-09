Join urban farmer, entrepreneur and educator Nathan Ballentine (also known as "Man in Overalls") for a Back to Basics: Growing Food in the Cold workshop Saturday, January 13, 10 AM, at Cultivate. Attendees will learn how to protect their gardens when the temperature drops and the days get shorter. Discussion topics include seasonally appropriate crops, easy cold-prep practices, what not to do and more involved season extension solutions, so attendees can keep enjoying growing groceries in spite of freezing temperatures. Tickets are available at 904TIX.com.