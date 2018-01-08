Mosaic art is classic beach house décor, going back to ancient Greece and Rome. Jaxons can learn how to make it with their own hands at classes held by Beach Life Mosaics, the next being on January 30, 7 PM, at Wicked Barley Brewing in Mandarin. Attendees can tile and grout a terra cotta tray, flower pot, tea light holder or dozens of other decorative shapes.

“This class opens doors for many. It allows people to give it a try without having to purchase everything needed,” says owner Laure Norton. “People get addicted and use it as therapy and keep coming back, or venture out on their own.” The workshop includes materials and starts at $30, depending on the project chosen.