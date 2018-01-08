Shoe Cam: Rising Star Awards

// by Emily Bailey

Fashion Group International of North Florida held its first annual Rising Star Awards on December 4. The event highlighted emerging talent in the fashion and design industry, awarding a best in fashion design, photography, interior design, accessory design and beauty. Held at The River Club at the top of the Wells Fargo building, the ceremony featured cocktails and hors d’oeuvres accompanied by live piano and later a DJ. Finalists of the awards displayed a sample of their work to those in attendance, who were each dressed in the height of fashion from their head to their toes.