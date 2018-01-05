Culinary Calendar - January 2018

• Dim Sum Brunch for Dinner, January 12

Dive into a dim sum buffet at MOCA Jacksonville, followed by a choice of entrée that includes pork belly ramen, Korean fried chicken and waffles and pho and roast duck with edamame hash. The galleries will be open and the bar stocked. $30. 6-10 PM. MOCA Jacksonville.

• Citrus 101, January 13

This hands-on cooking class, led by chef Dennis Chan of Blue Bamboo, teaches attendees to prepare local citrus-inspired dishes. Guests can also sample and compare local citrus varieties and enjoy a meal and a cocktail, as well as bring home a few recipes and some helpful kitchen gadgets. $75. 10 AM-noon. Blue Bamboo, 3820 Southside Blvd.

• Bacon-Stravaganza, January 22

Seven courses of bacon-inspired dishes such as spinach and heirloom tomatoes in a bacon bowl with honeyed goat cheese, finished with fresh raspberry vinaigrette and smoked gouda grits with cocoa rubbed pork belly are on the menu for this event. $45. 7-9 PM. 927 Events, 927 W. Forsyth St.

• Smart Cookie 5K and Fun Run, February 17

The Jacksonville Jaycees inaugural Smart Cookie 5K and Fun Run raises college scholarship funds for graduating senior Girl Scouts in the Jacksonville area. Cookie samples, food trucks and photo ops with cookie characters sweeten the deal. $30-$40. 8 AM. Jacksonville University.

• Family Foodie Fare, February 25

Join some of Jacksonville’s favorite restaurants as they compete to find the best adult/kid pairing. Enjoy a family day out, some delish food and drink, live music, kids’ activities and more. 12:30-2:30 PM. $15-$25. Engine 15 Downtown Tap Room.