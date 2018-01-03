Peace of Mind

// by Emily Bailey

To be mindful is to be aware. It seems simple, but there are seven pillars to achieving mindfulness: non-judgement, patience, beginner’s mind, trust, non-striving, accepting and letting go. While some of these qualities seem unreachable—it’s hard to be more patient when sitting in traffic at the I-95 and 210 interchange—there’s a two-day workshop January 13-14 to help people attain mindfulness. The workshop is led by certified life and mindfulness coach Dr. Asha Jaleel (pictured), who gives insight on how to better eat, walk and breath. Ommmm. Nova South Eastern University Campus. $300. 904tix.com