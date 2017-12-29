Nestled under oak trees in Jacksonville Beach, The Discovery School is a diverse and inclusive non-profit, independent day school that offers a progressive educational experience for students aged 18 months to 12 years through a gradual evolution of pure Montessori, to a blended curriculum, to pure International Baccalaureate over the course of the child’s academic career.

Our multi-age classrooms and low student to teacher ratio allow children to fully experience our academically challenging and nurturing learning environment in a personalized way. Everyday at Discovery, we are opening our students’ minds, to one another, to the world, and to themselves.

Discovery is accredited by the Florida Council of Independent Schools, the Florida Kindergarten Association, the American Montessori Society, and is in the final year of International Baccalaureate candidacy. Call today for a tour of our beautiful campus.

102 15th Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • (904) 247-4577 ph • (904) 247-5626 fax

thediscoveryschool.org