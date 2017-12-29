A Tradition of Excellence in a Well Rounded Educational Experience

An independent college preparatory and boarding school, The Bolles School holds a longstanding reputation for providing a well-rounded educational experience for students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12. Established in 1933 as a military school for boys, Bolles became coeducational in 1971. Its four area campuses—Bolles Lower School Whitehurst, Lower School Ponte Vedra Beach, Middle School Bartram and Upper School San Jose—now enroll more than 1,600 boarding and day students from more than 22 countries and 11 states. Renowned for its tradition of excellence in academics, arts and athletics and its emphasis on servant leadership, The Bolles School provides students an unequaled breadth of opportunities for achievement—enabling every child to optimize his or her unique interests, abilities and talents. Students develop an awareness of exploration, service and personal values in the lower schools that instills a sense of All Things Possible as they move on to the middle school, upper school and beyond. Bolles inspires boys and girls to pursue excellence through courage, integrity and compassion. This time-honored legacy of learning thrives on every Bolles campus and in the many lives it has shaped over the years.

7400 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32217 • (904) 256-5030 • Bolles.org