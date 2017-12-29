Grade 12 students are matched with first graders in a unique mentoring program at St. Johns.

This is just one of many endearing and meaningful traditions at the highly-regarded school.

These days, nearly every secondary school prepares students for college, making the idea of a “college prep” school sound almost quaint. But not at St. Johns Country Day School, serving students from age 3 through Grade 12 on 26 beautiful acres in Orange Park. What differentiates St. Johns from “the rest?” Many things, certainly, but

above all it's the school’s future-facing curriculum that prepares students not just for college, but for life.

St. Johns Country Day School graduates report being so well-prepared that when they get to college they don’t just “survive,” they thrive. They have the skills they need to excel in their coursework, understand self-leadership and motivation, and are able to manage campus life with aplomb.

This is due not only to the strong academic program that underpins a St. Johns education, but also to the school’s “Foundations” program, a series of targeted four-week mini-courses that delve into essential interpersonal skills, leadership, future-ready global and digital acumen, crucial study habits, and preparation for college life. This comprehensive program helps students become even more broadly informed and engaged, and better equips them for today’s ever-changing realities in college and career.

Or, visit the school during it's upcoming open house, St. Johns Celebrates!, on Sunday, January 28, 2018, from 1 – 4 p.m. Visit sjcds.net/celebrates for more information.

3100 Doctors Lake Drive, Orange Park, Florida 32073 • (904) 264-9572

sjcds.net/jax