First Baptist Academy of Jacksonville

Partnering with Christian families, First Baptist Academy is on a mission to prepare the next generation of Christian leaders to impact the kingdom of God for His glory.

Instructing and shepherding students is not only a privilege, it is a great responsibility. Every day, students are challenged in their pursuit of academic excellence in order to prepare the entirety of their being to engage their world for Christ. At FBA, biblical truth is woven into every fiber and discipline so as each student matures, he learns to view the world and the culture in which he lives through the lens of God’s Word.

The Kingdom Education philosophy is practiced by certified and experienced administration, faculty, and staff. This philosophy is built on the understanding that when parents, churches, and Christian educators partner together with intentionality to lead children to Christ, build them up in Christ, and equip them to serve Christ, they are able to achieve this critical mission of preparing tomorrow’s leaders, today.

Accredited • Low Student to Teacher Ratios • Fine Arts • Athletics • Leadership Opportunities • Mission/Service Projects • Weekly Chapel

600 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202 • (904) 265-7474

fbcjaxacademy.com