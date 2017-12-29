Superior College-Preparatory Education with a Balanced Program of Academics, Arts & Athletics

The mission of Episcopal School of Jacksonville is to provide a superior college-preparatory education in an environment marked by high expectation, Christian nurture, and social diversity. Through a balanced program of academics, arts, and athletics, Episcopal’s faculty seeks to instill in each student intellectual growth, character development, responsible leadership and a commitment to community service. The school uses the Harkness Method, an established method of instruction in which the students and teacher sit at a table and students have equal opportunity to direct the discussion. Our academic day is learner-centered, featuring fewer classes with longer class periods which offer a better pace for in-depth discussion and more meaningful homework. College Counseling features a curriculum that guides students from eighth to twelfth grade toward college decisions. The school’s

56-acre main campus and 28-acre sports campus have undergone $17 million in recent upgrades. Sports and fine arts facilities match the excellence of the programs. As an Episcopal school, ESJ welcomes students of all spiritual traditions and encourages them to engage their faith more deeply. All members of the Episcopal community are expected to uphold and respect the dignity of every human being. Our Alumni Association coordinates internships for alumni in college and provides a lifelong network to our graduates. Visit www.esj.org to learn more about Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

Photos: Laura Evans Photography

4455 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32207 • (904) 396-5751 ph • (904) 396-7209 fax

esj.org