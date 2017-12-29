The DuBow Preschool and The Martin J. Gottlieb Day School provide a high-quality transformative Jewish education that uniquely balances firm roots in tradition with a constantly-evolving program to meet the needs of our 21st century student body for students age 1 through Grade 8.

We foster an environment rich in respect and kindness, encouraging each student to achieve his or her own individual potential. We provide an immersive dual-language program, are committed to cross-curricular instruction, and offer project-based learning, allowing students of different learning styles to succeed. Collaborative learning takes place among our faculty as well as students. Academic excellence, meaningful Judaics, and hands-on service learning are the foundations of our schools, from age 1 to 14. Our students are encouraged to be forward-thinking problem solvers as we work together to help make the world a better place.

3662 Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 • (904) 268-4200 • mjgds.org