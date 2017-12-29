Top Menu

The DuBow Preschool and The Martin J. Gottlieb Day School

The DuBow Preschool and The Martin J. Gottlieb Day School

Private Schools

The DuBow Preschool and The Martin J. Gottlieb Day School provide a high-quality transformative Jewish education that uniquely balances firm roots in tradition with a constantly-evolving program to meet the needs of our 21st century student body for students age 1 through Grade 8.

We foster an environment rich in respect and kindness, encouraging each student to achieve his or her own individual potential.  We provide an immersive dual-language program, are committed to cross-curricular instruction, and offer project-based learning, allowing students of different learning styles to succeed. Collaborative learning takes place among our faculty as well as students.  Academic excellence, meaningful Judaics, and hands-on service learning are the foundations of our schools, from age 1 to 14. Our students are encouraged to be forward-thinking problem solvers as we work together to help make the world a better place.

3662 Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 • (904) 268-4200 • mjgds.org

