Presents the 32nd Annual “Extravaganza” Saturday, February 24, 2018

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts is a Duval County Public School for students with a desire for intensive study in the Arts. Long known as the high school “Where Arts and Academics Meet in Excellence,” DA offers a college preparatory curriculum that grooms students for the leading universities and conservatories in the country. Here are the important dates to mark on your calendar: AUDITIONS • JAN. 16 & FEB. 13

Acceptance into Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (Grades 9-12) is solely through the audition process. Auditions are held in January and February (only one night is required), and DA invites all students on the First Coast, who have intermediate and advanced level skills in the performing and visual arts, to apply for admission.

DA is looking for young men and women with talent and passion in Dance, Visual Arts, Vocal Music, Orchestra, Piano, Guitar, Instrumental Music, Cinematic Arts, Theatre, Musical Theatre and Creative Writing. Applications can be found on the school website: DA-arts.org

EXTRAVAGANZA • SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Each February, Douglas Anderson students infuse the Moran Theater with talent, passion, and artistry beyond their teenage years. Students from each arts area—from Dance to Vocal to Orchestra to Jazz—perform the finest pieces from the past year. It’s a versatile Broardway-style show that will leave you totally entertained as you experience this extraordinary celebration of the Arts.

Extravaganza is a wonderful opportunity for Jacksonville residents to experience hometown performers who will soon make their mark in Hollywood and on Broadway! Extravaganza gets underway at 6:30 pm with a gallery

exhibit, followed by the theatre performance at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at the Florida Times-Union box office and through TicketMaster.com.

2445 San Diego Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32207 • (904) 346-5620 • da-arts.org

Auditions: January 16 & February 13