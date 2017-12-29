Bishop John J. Snyder High School

Learn how a Catholic education can benefit your son or daughter by visiting Bishop John Snyder High School. Our college-preparatory curriculum provides students of all faiths with the academic rigor and opportunities needed to gain admission to the college of their choice. Athletics, fine arts, and Campus Ministry service provide extra-curricular experiences that make high school rewarding, fun and memorable. Transportation is available from many Jacksonville neighborhoods.

We welcome you to call for a personal tour of our campus so you may see first-hand the values of a Catholic Education and the welcoming environment at Bishop Snyder High School.

5001 Samaritan Way, Jacksonville, FL 32210 • (904) 771-1029

bishopsnyder.org