At the core of the Beaches Episcopal School philosophy is the desire to foster an environment which allows young minds the opportunity to reach their God-given potential through a balanced program of academics, fine arts, enrichments, athletics, character education, and spiritual formation.

Every day, highly qualified teachers instill a love of learning and critical thinking in students so that they will proactively strive for excellence and spiritual growth in an nurturing atmosphere that promotes trust and freedom. Interdisciplinary tools like STEM and the IDEAStudio invite curiosity and provide outlets for students to tangibly create and solve problems, all the time being encouraged to take healthy risks in a framework of discovery.

BES is fully accredited by the Florida Council of Independent Schools and the Florida Kindergarten Council. Contact Ashley Davis at (904) 246-2466 to schedule a campus tour, and see firsthand how students learn ambitiously, love purposefully, and lead courageously.

1150 5th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • (904) 246-2466

BeachesEpiscopalSchool.org