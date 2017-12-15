Recipe: Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

By pastry chef Kevin Pysell, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort // photo by Agnes Lopez

Ingredients:

2⁄₃ c. brown sugar

8 1/₃ c. all-purpose flour

4 ½ c. granulated sugar

2 T. vanilla extract

1 lb. pumpkin purée

22 T. butter, melted

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

3 T. cinnamon

2 tsp. allspice

1 tsp. ground clove

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 lb. white chocolate chips

extra cinnamon and sugar for topping

Procedure:

1. Mix sugars, pumpkin and vanilla extract. Scrape bowl to keep mixture smooth.

2. Add melted butter to sugar mixture, scraping sides to keep smooth.

3. Combine all dry ingredients. Fold into sugar-butter mixture to incorporate.

4. Add white chocolate chips and incorporate.

5. Scoop onto cookie sheets. Top cookies with a cinnamon-sugar mix. Bake at 365° F for 10-12 minutes.

makes 100 cookies