The Jacksonville Zoo’s ZOOLights 2017 features LED displays throughout the park’s grounds, interactive activities, themed evenings and local artists and performers. A one-night event on December 7 lights up the park with cocktails, dinner, entertainment and a preview of this year’s displays. Kids can meet Santa through Christmas Eve. December 15-January 6. 6-9:30 PM Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 PM Friday-Saturday. $10.