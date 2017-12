A trio of Broadway and opera stars don mullet wigs and torn t-shirts for 3 Redneck Tenors Christmas Spec-Tac-Yule-Ar, a show that’s half Hee-Haw, half black-tie performance. Expect classic Christmas tunes like “White Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and, of course, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” December 10, 3 PM. Thrasher-Horne Center. $29 and up.